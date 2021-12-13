Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when a container truck hit a stationary car on Agra-Mumbai Road in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday between Maksi town and Shajapur district headquarters, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal, when the victims were going to Ujjain from Ashok Nagar, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

Those traveling in the car were changing a punctured tyre on a roadside near an eatery when a container truck hit their vehicle, he said.

Two persons, identified as Rajiv Singh and Shivjeet Singh Yadav, both residents of Ashok Nagar, died on the spot. Three others - a woman and two boys aged 2 and 19 years - were injured and admitted to Shajapur district hospital, he said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

