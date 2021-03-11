Amaravati, Mar 11 (PTI) Two workers were killed and six others injured in a boiler blast in a chemical factory near Kakinada city in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Police said.

The injured have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for treatment.

The blast occurred around 3.15 pm during routine operations, Police sources said, adding the cause of the accident was being investigated.

It also resulted in a fire in the unit but personnel from the Emergency Response and Fire Services Department from Kakinada swung into action and put out the blaze.

Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, under whose constituency the chemical factory falls, visited the accident spot and supervised the rescue operation.

He enquired about the safety systems in place at the unit.

