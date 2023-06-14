Noida, Jun 14 (PTI) Two technicians working for a Chinese company making mobile phone camera lenses in Greater Noida were injured Wednesday morning after an accident at the facility, police officials said.

Both of them have been hospitalized, police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Uzbekistan Nationals, Including a Woman, Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 16.5 kg Gold Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh.

"The incident took place around 8 am at the Q Tech company in the Sector Ecotech 1 police station area when a testing oven suddenly opened due to a technical glitch. Two workers suffered injuries in the episode," a police spokesperson said.

"Those injured have been identified as Zahid Ali, a native of Gorakhpur, and Harish Kumar, who hails from Rae Bareli. Both worked as technicians in the Chinese company which makes cameras for mobile phones," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Result 2023 Declared: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET Results Out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check and Download Scorecards.

Family members of the injured technicians have been informed, police said, adding there was no law and order-related issue at the company and further necessary action was being taken.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)