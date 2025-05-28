New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly gunning down a 22-year-old drug addict in Rohini Sector 18 earlier in the month in revenge for bullying, police on Wednesday said.

The accused were identified as Purshotam, 18, a resident of Libaspur, and Pradeep alias Vishal, 19, a resident of Samaypur Badli, they said.

A semiautomatic pistol with two live rounds was also recovered at the instance of one of them.

According to police, the two were involved in the killing of a local bully, Chandan, on May 12. Chandan was shot multiple times by three bike-borne assailants near the Sector 18 Metro Station.

"After an FIR, teams were formed to investigate the case. Acting on inputs, the team laid a trap near the Jal Board Office in Sector 11, on May 27 to nab the accused. At around 11.50 pm, the team spotted the suspects and apprehended them based on an informer's tip," the officer said.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the murder.

They revealed that Chandan, an addict, often harassed locals and had also assaulted them. Monty, the third person involved in the crime, is still at large.

"On May 12, the accused lured Chandan to the metro station through a mutual friend, Sandeep. While Monty and Purshotam held Chandan, Pradeep allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot," the officer said.

Following their arrest, Pradeep led police to the location where the pistol used in the crime was concealed.

"Both accused are school dropouts from economically weaker families and have no prior criminal records," said the officer.

