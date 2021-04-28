Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday informed that he has ordered to provide every district with 20 vehicles of Dial 112, which will function as ambulances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have ordered to provide 20 vehicles of Dial 112 to every district, they can work as an ambulance. We have a lot of vehicles of Dial 112. We also have the facility of stretchers," said Vij.

Speaking to ANI about the current status of Haryana's COVID care facilities, he said, "I have also asked the district commissioners to increase the capacity of beds (COVID-19 care centres). This will require medical staff also, and I have appealed to IMA to spare some doctors. We have also put around 1,400 senior class MBBS students on duty in various districts so that the hospitals can function properly."

"We had ordered 68 lakh injections (COVID-19 vaccine) for the third phase of vaccination drive starting from May 1 and hope that it will be delivered on time," he added.

The Haryana health minister also spoke about the increased oxygen quota for the state and thanked the Centre for the same.

"We are thankful to the central government for increasing Haryana's oxygen quota from 162 MT to 232 MT. We are trying to get this oxygen quickly to the state. We are also trying to airlift it to Haryana from Orissa."

In a tweet on Wednesday, Vij wrote, "Trying to airlift increased quota of medical oxygen from Orissa. Formalities are almost complete. If everything goes normal Haryana will get relief soon. Government of India has increased our quota from 162 MT to 232 MT."

Currently, Haryana has 84,129 active COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 3926 deaths so far due to the infection. (ANI)

