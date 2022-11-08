Imphal, Nov 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested in Manipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the BJP on Facebook, police said on Tuesday.
Laishram Malemnganba was arrested on Monday from his house in Waiton in Imphal East district on the basis of a complaint lodged by state BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, they said.
Sharma alleged that the comment put the BJP in the wrong light for being "Hindu-centric", and it hurt the BJP functionaries.
"Being a Hindu, the comment immensely hurt my religious feelings," the BJYM leader claimed.
The police filed a case against the accused under different sections of the IPC, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation).
An investigation is underway, police said.
