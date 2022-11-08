Ahmedabad, November 8: Two cousins clashed over getting a family member’s name printed on a wedding card. Ghatlodia police has registered a complaint in this regard on Saturday. According to police, the complainant, Mukesh Patel who is a resident of Ghatlodia wanted to print his uncle’s name on his son’s wedding card. However, his cousin Kirti (the uncle’s son) was against it since he was embroiled in a dispute with Mahesh for the past eight months.

According to TOI, Mukesh said that his son was getting married in February 2023 and he wanted to include his uncle Shanti’s name on the wedding card. He tried to convince Kirti to allow him to print Shanti’s name, but the latter was adamant and refused permission. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Koppal Fearing Arrest Over Incident of Communal Clash

The complainant stated that he approached elders in the community to convince Kirti, but to no avail. On Saturday, he received a call from Kirti who allegedly started abusing him and threatened to kill him if he printed Shanti’s name on the wedding card. Karnataka Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted by Youth in Kalaburagi; Accused Arrested

When he was at his friend Jignesh Patel’s residence later in the afternoon, he received another call from Kirti who abused and threatened him again. So, Mukesh registered a complaint with Ghatlodia police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).