Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,658 on Sunday with eight more fatalities, while 226 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,299, an official statement issued here said.

Of the eight COVID-19 deaths, two were reported from Lucknow, while one each was reported from Varanasi, Meerut, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit and Balrampur, it said.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported from Lucknow.

In the past 24 hours, 369 patients have recovered from the disease, taking overall recoveries to 5,86,116 so far.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,525, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 1.19 lakh samples have been tested, while so far over 2.78 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)