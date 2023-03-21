New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said 23 individuals have been designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the last one year.

"23 individuals have been designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; 1967 during 2022 and 2023 till date," Rai told Lok Sabha in reply to a question by BJP Lok Sabha MP Bhagirath Choudhary.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

Rai further said their names have been added to the Fourth Schedule of the Act.

The listed individuals include members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front, Khalistan Tiger Force, Babbar Khalsa International etc.

Also Read | Indian Diaspora Comes Out in Solidarity With Tricolour, Call on British Government To Act and Not Issue Statements.

Rai said these 23 individuals were designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967, during 2022 and 2023 till date.

"These wanted terrorits include Hafiz Talha Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Mohiuddin Alamgir alias Maktab of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif of JeM, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar alias Latram.Al-Umar-Mujahideen / Jammu- Liberation Front Kashmir(JKLF), Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo alias Nengro and Ashaq of Jaish-e-Mohammad," the minister added.

Two Khalistani terrorists -- Arshdeep Singh Gill from the KTF and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda from Babbar Khalsa International -- were also listed under UAPA in 2022.

Speaking on cybercrimes, Rai said, "Police' and public order are state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India and states and union territories are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cases related to various crimes including cyber-crimes."

Rai further informed the Lower House that the Central government has set up the 'Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C)' to deal with all types of cybercrimes in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

"All states and union territories have also been requested to set up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (R4C) in convergence with 'Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C)," he added.

The minister added that there is no proposal under consideration of the Central government to establish R4C at the level of states and union territories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)