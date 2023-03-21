Mumbai, March 21: The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a teenager for allegedly stalking and harassing a minor girl in the city. Police officials said that the accused even posted the minor girl's morphed picture on an escort service website. The arrested accused has been identified as Fahad Danish (19), a resident of Bhiwandi.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor girl had received a message from an unknown handle on Instagram. The user, whose Instagram id read error_8080 asked the 15-year-old girl about the place and other details of a selfie picture that she had posted along with a friend back in August 2022. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

Accused Abused Minor Girl, Demands Her Mobile Number:

As the message did not reveal the identity of the sender, the minor girl ignored it. When the girl did not respond to the unknown user's message, the accused allegedly started to abuse her and even asked for her mobile number. A police officer said, "The girl realised that she was being harassed and did not share any details. When she was about to block the sender, he began threatening her."

In her complaint, the minor girl said that the accused threatened to make a fake profile of her. He even threatened to share her profile on an escort services website if she did not share her number with him. Feared by his threat, the minor deleted all the messages and even blocked the accused.

However, the threats did not stop. A few days later, the minor girl received messages on her phone, which is when she realised that the accused had indeed created her fake profile. After coming across her profile on an escort service website, the girl informed her mother who took her to the cops on January 24. Following this, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The police started investigating the case and traced the accused with the help of his IP address. Cops are now investigating further to know if the accused has harassed more girls and women or not.

