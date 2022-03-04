Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday registered 233 fresh coronavirus cases and six virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,42,068 and the death toll to 39,985.

There were 648 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,98,576, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 163 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 331 people being discharged and 2 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state stood at 3,469.

While the positivity rate for the day is 0.48 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.57 per cent.

Of the six deaths reported today, two were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dharwad, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at nine, followed by Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga seven each, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Udupi five each, Belagavi and Kolar four each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,79,180 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,319 and Tumakuru 1,59,765.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,46,66,055 crore samples have been tested, of which 48,467 were on Friday alone.

