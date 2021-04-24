Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) Twenty-four more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,073 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 86,138, an official said.

So far, the infection has claimed 1,291 lives in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

Kangra reported the maximum eight deaths on Saturday, followed by five in Hamirpur, three in Mandi, two each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba and one each in Sirmaur and Una, Jindal said, citing the official data updated till 7 pm.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,411.

As many as 877 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 71,396, he said.

