Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): Following the death of a temple guard from allegedly in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that this was the 25th custodial murder under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and there was a blatant cover-up of evidence.

Kovai Sathyan said, "This is not a custodial death. This is the 25th custodial murder since DMK came to power. Ajith Kumar, a security guard with the temple and his brother, who had been called for an inquiry, were exposed to brutality. Ajith Kumar succumbed to the police brutality within the police station itself, and there is a blatant cover-up of evidence that relates to brutality, such as the plastic pipes, chilli powders, and iron rods, which were all removed from the scene. This clearly indicates how rattled the entire scenario is with respect to the police force handling Ajith Kumar."

He alleged that a major cover-up was happening in connection with the death of Ajith Kumar.

"We expect a transparent probe, but however, having known that the last 24 murders, there is no headway, this will be another big cover up from the DMK, but definitely those who are behind will be brought to justice, and AIADMK will stand by those people who demand justice, particularly the Ajith Kumar's family," the AIADMK leader said

Sathyan further said that temporary suspension and transfers to other departments will not work.

"This has to stop. Ajit Kumar was not a history sheeter. He did not have any criminal record. There is no trace that he was unwell," the AIADMK spokesperson said.

Relatives of a Ajit Kumar employed as a security guard at the at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam have alleged that the 28-year-old man died after being beaten and tortured during interrogation by police..

Ajit Kumar was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple, the district Superintendent of Police said.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter and to provide compensation for Kumar's family.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said, "Ajit Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivagangai district, was reportedly arrested and interrogated by the Thirupuvanam police following a complaint that he had stolen 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a female devotee's car. During the interrogation, Ajit Kumar allegedly died due to police assault. His relatives, refusing to accept his body, have launched a protest."

"Where is the Chief Minister who once wrote a movie review saying, "I watched Jai Bhim, it shook my heart"? Weren't you the one who blatantly lied even in the State Assembly during the Vignesh lock-up death case? Will we hear the same kind of lies as a response to this case too? If the police believe someone has committed a crime, they must arrest and produce them before the court, following due legal process. they cannot take the law completely into their own hands," he further said.

"I strongly condemn this puppet Chief Minister who cannot even manage the police force that functions directly under his control. Regarding the death of Ajit Kumar, the temple guard, at the Thirupuvanam police station, I urge this so-called DMK "Stalin-model" government to immediately form a committee headed by the District Judge to conduct a full investigation, take legal action against those responsible for this death, and provide compensation to the family of the deceased," Palaniswami said.

Sivaganga District SP said that six policemen of the crime branch unit involved in the questioning of Ajith Kumar have been placed under suspension by the District Superintendent of Police and an investigation is underway.

Kumar was picked up by police for questioning following a complaint filed by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who alleged that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car. (ANI)

