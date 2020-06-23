Akola, Jun 23 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Akola district on Tuesday evening but there were no reports of casualties or loss of property, officials said.

According to the Akola district collector's office, the earthquake measuring 3.3 was felt at around 5.30 pm.

The epicentre of the low-intensity earthquake was 129 km south of Akola district in adjoining Hingoli district, said Jalindar Sable, in-charge of the local meteorological department.

The epicentre was reported at 19.5 north latitude and 77.1 latitude east and at a depth of 5 km, he said.

The district administration did not report any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Akola district collector Jitendra Papalkar appealed to people not to panic.

