Jaipur, June 23: Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued guidelines in the wake of resumption liquor sale in hotels and restaurants in the state. The guidelines were issued by state Excise Commissioner Vishnu Charan Malik regarding re-opening of bars in hotels to contain the spread of COVID-19. The state government asked owners to ensure that social distancing norms should be followed in bars.

According to the guidelines, bar counter, chairs, and stools should be properly sanitised. The excise commissioner directed the bar owners, to ensure proper cleaning of mixers, blenders. In addition to these, ice containers and trolley also required to be sanitised regularly. Hotels Reopen in Jodhpur Following Relaxations in Lockdown.

Order by State Government:

Excise Commissioner, Rajasthan issues guidelines to be followed in the wake of reopening of hotels and restaurants & sale of liquor in the state. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GW8mxstzLv — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The government said that all liquor bottles should be cleaned properly with disinfectant and glasses should be washed with lemon. Bar owners have been directed to follow guidelines issued by FSSAI. Hotels and restaurants were re-opened in Rajasthan on June 8 almost after two months.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 15,232 on Tuesday. Over 350 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,966 active cases in the state. Over 11,000 people have also recovered from the virus so far.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4,40,215 on Tuesday. Of these, 1,78,014 cases are active, while 2,48,190 patients have recovered. Till now, 14,011 individuals have also died due to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).