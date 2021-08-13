Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized 1.26 kg of brown sugar from near Khurda bus stand on Thursday evening, Director-General of Police Abhay said.

Those arrested were Aftab alias Md Saiyaz of Cuttack, Muna alias SK Kamruddin of Bhadrak district and Sourav Pattanaik of Khurda, he said.

The STF also seized other incriminating materials from their possession, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against them, the state police chief said.

"Since 2020, the STF has seized over 36 kg brown sugar and around 74.38 quintal ganja, besides arresting more than 100 drug peddlers," a senior STF officer said.

