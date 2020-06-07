India News | 3 Deaths, 48 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three deaths and 48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the state Health Department informed on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 10,385.

Also Read | Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, See Pics from Connaught Place: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

Currently, there are 2,545 active cases in the state.

As per the data shared by the Rajasthan Health Department, Jodhpur (464) has the highest number of active cases, closely followed by Bharatpur (417).

Also Read | India Becomes Fifth Worst-Affected by Coronavirus With Over 2.46 Lakh Cases, Surpasses Spain in COVID-19 Infections.

With over 100 fatalities, Jaipur has the most number of deaths in the state. The death toll stands at 234 in Rajasthan, as per the data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)