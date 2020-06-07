India Becomes Fifth Worst-Affected by Coronavirus With Over 2.46 Lakh Cases, Surpasses Spain in COVID-19 Infections

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 7: India has now become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 2,44,000 cases. The COVID-19 tally in India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its weather bulletin. With the biggest ever spike in the number of infections, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday while the death toll inched closer to 7000-mark, the Health Ministry said.

Of these, 1,20,406 are active cases while 1,19,293 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 6,929 with 287 new fatalities while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.

On Saturday, India reported 2,36,657 COVID-19 cases and thus overtook Italy, which has recorded 234,531 cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 46,66,386 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,42,069 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry had said that the recovery rate from COVID-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with COVID-19 cases surging by 2,739 to 82,968. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state shot up by 120 to 2,969, the state Health department informed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 143 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported taking the total tally to 3467. In West Bengal, the COVID-19 tally increased to 7,738 with the highest daily spike of 435 cases in the state. In Uttarakhand, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,303 with 89 new cases, including 12 in Dehradun.