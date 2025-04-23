Sitamarhi (Bihar), Apr 23 (PTI) Three girls drowned in a pond in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Kumar (13), Sudha Kumari (9) and Nandini Kumari (8).

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty’s Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India’s 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

"The incident took place in the Kanchanpur locality, under the jurisdiction of Bajpatti police station, on Wednesday when the girls had gone to bathe in a pond in the area," a statement issued by the district police said.

It is suspected that they lost their balance while bathing in the water body, it said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions 'Selective Killings' by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The police reached the spot and fished out the girls from the pond.

They were taken to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead, the statement said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation has been initiated, the police statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)