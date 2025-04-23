New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India has responded with strong diplomatic and strategic measures targeting Pakistan. Addressing the press, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken “firm and necessary decisions” in view of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. These actions mark a significant escalation in bilateral tensions and are aimed at sending a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated.

Among the measures are the suspension of a key bilateral treaty, travel restrictions, and downgrading of diplomatic ties. India has made it clear that these steps will remain in place until Pakistan takes concrete, irreversible action to dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

Here is a list of the five major decisions announced by the CCS:

5 Key Measures Announced by CCS in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended : The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty will be held in abeyance immediately, pending credible and irreversible action by Pakistan to end support for terrorism. The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960. It governs the use of six rivers in the Indus River system. Under the treaty, India has control over the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej), while Pakistan has rights over the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab).

Attari Checkpost Closed : The integrated checkpost at Attari will be shut. Only individuals who crossed over with valid endorsements may return by May 1, 2025.

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Scheme Cancelled : Pakistani nationals are no longer allowed to travel to India under the SAARC ( South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. All previous SPES visas stand cancelled. Holders have 48 hours to exit India. Pakistani nationals are banned from travelling to India, but certain categories of individuals are exempt under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, including government officials, diplomats, journalists, businesspersons, and sports personalities.

Pakistani Defence Diplomats Expelled : Military, naval, and air advisors in Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata and must leave within a week.

India Recalls Its Military Advisors: India will withdraw its defence, navy, and air advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad. These posts are now considered annulled.

The response came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meet of the Cabinet Committee of Security or CCS to discuss the shocking terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that has cost 26 lives, and formulate India's response to it. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has already issued warning that there will be retaliation, which will be appropriate and swift.

