Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people and recovered seven kilograms of a heroin-like narcotic substance and two IEDs from their possession.

A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening, said J&K police.

Also Read | I Am Happy That Today Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital Has Been Inaugurated … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Initial investigations revealed that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the law, investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

Also Read | Champawat Assembly Bypoll 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Campaign for Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)