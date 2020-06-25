Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar district taking the number of active cases to 63, officials said.

Sources said 114 results of samples were received in which three people tested positive while seven patients were tested negative.

Besides, 187 people have recovered from the disease in the district so far.

Of the three people who tested positive, one is from Adesh Colony, the second one is living in Shikshak Colony and the third person is in Om Paradise locality in the city.

The three infected persons were later shifted to the COVID hospital in the district.

