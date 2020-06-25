Mumbai, June 25: Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, after 4,841 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Till now, 1,47,741 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Currently, there are 63,342 active cases in Maharashtra. On June 25, 3,661 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured patients to 77453. Remdesivir Update: Maharashtra, Delhi Among First Recipients of Hetero's Antiviral Drug COVIFOR for COVID-19 Treatment.

On Wednesday, the state reported the second-highest single-day jump of 3,890 COVID-19 new cases. The state also reported 192 deaths on Thursday. Till now, over 6,900 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the western state of India. Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll. Notably, the recovery rate in the state is over 51 percent.

Tweet by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 147741. Today, newly 4841 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 3661 patients have been cured today,totally77453 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 63342. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 25, 2020

More than eight lakh swab samples have been tested so far in Maharashtra. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region in Thane division is the worst-hit. Around 5,000 people succumbed to COVID-19 in this region, while positive cases crossed one lakh-mark. Gyms, Salons to Re-Open in Maharashtra Within a Week, Guidelines to be Issued Soon; No Decision on Allowing Religious Gatherings in The State.

Tweet by BMC:

In Mumbai alone, more than 70,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in the maximum city mounted to 4,060. However, the situation improved a little in the past few days. Meanwhile, in Asia's largest slum Dharavi, the coronavirus doubling rate improved to 78 days. Thane is the second-worst affected district of the state, followed by Pune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).