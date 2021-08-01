Bareilly (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead here on Sunday evening following a dispute while he was gambling, police said.

Dharmendra was shot in the head with a countrymade pistol in a field near the Satipur crossing, Circle Officer Saad Miya said.

He died on the spot, the officer said, adding that the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)