Shimla, Jul 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 356 covid cases, the highest single day number in the recent days, officials said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,88,135 on Tuesday, officials said.

So far, 4,125 people have died from the infection in the state since its outbreak.

The state had recorded 244 case on Monday.

There are now 1,350 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,202 on Monday, the officials said.

The highest 314 active cases are in Kangra, followed by 265 in Chamba, 153 in Shimla, 134 in Mandi, 105 in Hamirpur, 103 in Kullu, 77 in Solan, 67 in Sirmaur, 57 in Bilaspur, 32 in Una, 25 in Kinnaur and 18 in Lahaul-Spiti, they added.

As many as 208 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,641, they said.

