Mumbai, July 12: As anticipated, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that it will support the NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu vis-a-vis the non-BJP Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Sena President Uddhav Thackeray made the formal announcement after a series of consultations with the party MPs, MLAs, and other leaders including tribals. Presidential Election 2022: 'Shiv Sena Does Not Take Decisions Under Pressure', Says Sanjay Raut on Supporting Droupadi Murmu

"There has been absolutely no pressure from the MPs, as claimed in the media. However, many Sena leaders and office-bearers from tribal communities have requested us. We have taken a decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the President's elections," Thackeray told media persons.

