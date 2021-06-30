Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 364 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 3,15,662 while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,323, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 149 were reported from the Jammu division and 215 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 67, followed by 45 in Reasi.

There are 4,600 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while 3,06,739 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

They said there are 29 mucormycosis or black fungus cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening.

