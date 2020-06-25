Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,456 on Thursday after 37 people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive, a health official said.

128 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery since last evening, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh | Congress MLA From Vidisha Booked For Allegedly Making Objectionable Comments Against Woman Union Minister: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

"Nine cases were reported from Raipur, four each from Rajnandgaon and Raigarh districts, three each from Balrampur, Surajpur, Jashpur and Gariaband, two each from Bastar and Sukma while one case each was reported from Dantewada, Bemetara, Bijapur and Janjgir-Champa districts, he said.

"Two CRPF personnel, a constable belonging to 150th battalion and a head constable from 223rd battalion, in Sukma tested positive for the viral infection while an assistant commandant from 229th battalion of CRPF was found COVID-19 positive in Bijapur," said a police official.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,841 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Toll Nears 1.5 Lakh-Mark.

All three had returned from other states and were kept in quarantine centres, he added.

Earlier, three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force had tested positive for the viral infection in Sukma.

Bijapur district recorded its first coronavirus case on Thursday. The virus has thus spread its footprint to all 28 districts in the state.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,456, new cases 37, deaths 12, discharged 1,729, active cases 715, people tested so far 1,42,090. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)