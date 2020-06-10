India News | 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 2.17 am on Wednesday.

The National Center for Seismology informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 110 kilometres north-west of Diglipur.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 110 km north-west of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar at 2.17 hours today," National Center for Seismology said.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake. (ANI)

