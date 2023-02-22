Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in a rented flat of a Sector 109 society here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, inspector Naresh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the cybercrime police station, Manesar received a tip-off about the fake call centre following which a team was sent to conduct a raid at the said flat Tuesday night.

Some men were busy working on laptops and computers and making calls in English. They did not possess any valid other service provider (OSP) licences of the department of telecommunications (DOT) or any other agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to their work, they said.

Police arrested four, including the owner of the fake call centre identified as Naveen Kumar while three others were identified as Mohamad Ayub, Hanumatu Rao and Karndeep.

"On interrogation, they revealed that they were duping foreigners by sending pop-ups, misleading them in the name of transaction from their PayPal account and taking access to their computer system. They then duped them of USD 200 to 500," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

To avoid police, they changed their rented flat every three months. Earlier, all four used to work at a call centre in Delhi. They later left their jobs and started a fake call centre of their own, he said.

"We will take them on police remand after being produced in a city court on tomorrow," ACP added.

