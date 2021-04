Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): At least four people were killed and ten sustained injuries when two buses collided in Koovathur on Monday, sources said.

The incident occurred when a government-run bus and a private bus collided on East Coast Road in Koovathur.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

