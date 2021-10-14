Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed after a speeding car lost control and overturned after hitting five pedestrians on NH-27 on Thursday, police said.

In the incident that took place at the national highway in the Bijolia police station area of Bhilwara district, two women were injured.

The pedestrians were going to Joganiya Mata temple located in Chittorgarh.

Three of them died on the spot and two injured, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shafi Mohammad (60), his wife Bina (50) and their granddaughter Rukhsar (12).

The car driver, Mohammad Salim (45), also succumbed to critical injuries at a hospital, police said, adding that the condition of the injured women was stated to be stable.

