New Delhi, October 14: Delhi Police have arrested two people in the murder case of a 9-year-old boy whose body was found in a sack in the national capital's Uttam Nagar area. The arrested accused have been identified as -- Umesh and Naveen -- both are labourers working at a construction site.

According to the police, a complaint was registered on October 11 at the Uttam Nagar Police station regarding a boy that went missing while he was playing in a park in front of the house. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was initially registered and the investigation was taken up. Delhi: 2 Juveniles Murder 10-Year-Old Boy for Ransom in Khajuri Khas Area.

The parents of the missing child then received a ransom call in which the kidnappers demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh. Through the number, the police were able to locate a person named Bipin Bhandari, on whose name the mobile number was registered.

When a team of policemen checked Bhandari's house, they got to know that he used to live with four others who were all labourers. On the same floor, there was one more room in which two persons were residing as tenants. All of them were apprehended for questioning.

After further checking the area, the body of the boy was found in the same building in a plastic bag on the second floor. A crime team of police also inspected the spot from where the body was recovered and all the CCTV cameras in the vicinity were thoroughly checked.

The police have registered a case under sections 363 and 302 and arrested the duo -- Umesh and Naveen. More details regarding Umesh and Naveen are yet to be furnished by the police.

