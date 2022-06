Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Four people, including two minors, were killed after a jeep rammed into their motorcycles in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to offer his condolences to their family members.

The accident occurred near Khokharia ki Naal on Gogunda-Pindwara highway on Wednesday evening when the jeep hit the two motorcycles from behind, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Bekaria police station Sanjay Masar said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (21), his nephew Bhana Ram (12), Mukesh Dhannaram (22) and his brother-in-law Mukesh Garasiya (16), police said.

"Four people died in a road accident on NH 27 in Bakaria area in Udaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

The bodies were handed over to the family members on Thursday after post-mortem, police said.

