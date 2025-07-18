Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Four people, including three Kanwariyas, were killed and three others injured in three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway here on Thursday.

In the first incident, two Kanwariyas -- identified as Raj (18) and Vipin (20) -- died and three people, including a woman, were injured when their motorcycle collided with a scooter near Budhana underpass on the NH stretch under Khatauli police station limits.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

Khatauli Station House Officer Brijesh Kumar said the deceased were en route from Ghaziabad to Haridwar to collect Ganga water when they met with the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the injured have been shifted to the hospital, with some in serious condition, he said.

The second incident claimed the life of another pilgrim, Rohit (23), a resident of Delhi's Rohini.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Rohit was run over by a truck near Purkazi town. Purkazi SHO Jaivir Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the third incident, Madhya Pradesh resident Mahesh Kumar (38) was killed early in the morning near Saleempur village, also under the Purkazi station limits.

SHO Jaivir Singh said that Mahesh Kumar was sleeping under a parked tractor-trolley belonging to Kanwariyas when he was run over. Police clarified that Kumar was not a Kanwariya.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)