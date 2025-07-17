Mumbai, July 17: In a significant move aimed at addressing the chronic issue of overcrowding and safety risks on Mumbai’s suburban train network, the Maharashtra government has announced a flexible office timing initiative for its employees. As per a News18 report, state government staff will now have the option to begin work half an hour later than usual—a step aimed at staggering rush-hour traffic and reducing commuter load during peak times.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, speaking in the State Assembly, said the decision was taken in light of increasing rail accidents linked to overcrowded trains. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had earlier raised the issue, highlighting the alarming frequency of such incidents. In response, Sarnaik revealed that a task force would also examine the feasibility of similar flexible timings for private sector employees. Maharashtra Mandates Use of Marathi in All Government Offices, Exempts Foreign Nationals and People Outside State.

However, the relaxation comes with a caveat—employees starting late will also be required to end their workday later, ensuring that the total number of working hours remains unchanged. The move is designed not as a shortcut, but as a strategic part of long-term solutions for Mumbai’s transit woes. Honey Trap Scandal Rocks Maharashtra: 72 Senior Officials and Former Ministers Involved in Honey Trap, Probe Launched Following Multiple Complaints, Claims Report.

The minister also stated that the government is encouraging commuters to shift to alternative transportation, such as the city’s growing Metro network and other public transit options. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to convene a high-level meeting soon to review broader safety measures, especially incidents involving passengers risking their lives by boarding moving or overcrowded trains.

Sarnaik emphasised that these reforms are not stopgap measures but part of a sustainable strategy to improve Mumbai’s daily commute and ensure safer travel for its millions of daily passengers.

