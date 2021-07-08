Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday informed that total five terrorists were killed in 24 hours in the union territory.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We received two pieces of information last night - from Kulgam and Pulwama. From Kulgam, we had received information that two LeT terrorists are going to carry out an attack at NH. Army and Kulgam Police laid ambush, both terrorists were killed. Both were local terrorists."

"In Pulwama, there were two terrorists in a village. Police, CRPF and Army laid down cordon, asked them to surrender. They didn't relent and started firing. We retaliated, both were killed. They were local terrorists and affiliated to LeT. One terrorist was killed in the Handwara district. So total five terrorists were killed in 24 hours, he said.

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces used to recruit and raise funds for terror organisations, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said.

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said that Halwai, alias Ubaid who was killed in the encounter on Wednesday in Handwara district, was involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)