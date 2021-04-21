Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Four migrant labourers were killed and two injured after the van in which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night near Dugrau village on the Anoopshahar-Bulandshahr road, they said.

The migrant labourers were returning to their native places as they feared that a lockdown maybe imposed in the state in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the police said.

Four of them were killed and two injured after their van was hit by a truck that was transporting sugar cane, they said.

After receiving the news about the incident, the angry family members of the deceased reached the accident spot and created a ruckus, they said.

