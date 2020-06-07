India News | 4 PDCK Militants Arrested in Assam, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Diphu (Assam), Jun 7 (PTI) Four cadres of militant outfit People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and a cache of arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some militants in Therebasa village in Dakmaka police station area, security forces launched an operation and nabbed the four militants, a senior officer said.

The four militants have been identified as PDCK's self-styled home secretary and former army chief Francis Terang alias David Mukrang and cadres Naman Rishi Rengma alias Akhabi Rengma, Roosevelt Engti and Angtong Rongpi, he said.

The security forces recovered two 7.65 mm pistols with two magazines, 10 rounds of 7.65 mm cartridges, Rs 3.01 lakh in cash and four mobile handsets with nine SIM cards, the officer said.

A few PDCK letterheads with demand pad, two combat uniforms with two magazine pouches, one laptop, four pairs of jungle boots, one pistol shoulder holster, one knee guard and one rucksack were also seized, he added.

