Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Son Aaditya at Matoshree Hours After Saamna Attack

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai, June 7: Actor Sonu Sood, who came under attack from Shiv Sena for his alleged attempt to portray the government in poor light over the migrant crisis, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray late on Sunday. The meeting at Matoshree - the residential complex of Thackerays - came hours after the ruling Sena questioned whether he was linked to the opposition BJP.

Sood offered a brief response on being quizzed by reporters about the subject of his discussion with the Chief Minister. Without exactly shedding light on what transpired in his meeting with the Thackerays, Sood said he would express gratitude towards "every party" which has aided him in the mission to send migrants back to their native states. Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown.

"We have to support all the people who are suffering and need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported and I want to thank everyone for that," he said.

Sood, over the past month, has drawn praise from several quarters for arranging buses, train and flight tickets for distressed migrants to head back to their home states.

Update by ANI

We have to support all the people who are suffering & need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported & I want to thank everyone for that: Actor Sonu Sood after meeting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/NkvarOapJC pic.twitter.com/57CfSHohEA — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Aaditya, a State Cabinet Minister who was part of the meeting with Sood along with his father, shared insight of their discussion on social media. The Worli MLA said the government would provide all possible aid to the actor in his mission to help the migrant workers.

"This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together," he said.

Aaditya made a brief reference to the criticism by his party of Sood, saying that misunderstandings between them no longer exists.

"The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people," he tweeted.

See Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

In a column published in Sena's mouthpiece Saamna earlier today, Sood was questioned for his alleged linked to the BJP. The column was authored by Sena's top leader and Saamna's executive editor Sanjay Raut.

“Sood is an actor whose profession is to deliver dialogues scripted by someone else and make a living out of it. There are many people like Sood who would promote any political party if paid well,” Raut wrote in his column Rokthok.

"To show the state government’s work in poor light, Sood has been deliberately promoted. ‘If anyone wants to go home, please contact me’ was the appeal of the actor,” he added.

"Sood might even visit Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi as a star campaigner for the BJP. When most of the actors were sitting at home, Sonu Sood’s acting skills were flourishing," Raut further added.