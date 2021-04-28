Patna, Apr 28 (PTI) Three sisters and their brother were killed after their house caught fire in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am in Alauddin Chak village in the Punpun police station area when the siblings were cooking while their parents were away.

Their house suddenly caught fire and all of them were charred to death, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dolly (12), Rakhi (8), Aarti (6) and Ankit (4).

During the incident, their father Chhotu Paswan and his wife were working in the field.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolence on the deaths, and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of those killed.

