Dehradun, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 59,508 on Thursday with 402 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight patients died at different hospitals.

Dehradun reported the highest number of 107 cases, Pauri 48, Nainital 46, Rudraprayag 37, Haridwar 32, Chamoli 28, Udham Singh Nagar 27, Tehri 19, Almora 15, Uttarkashi 14, Bageshwar 11, Champawat nine and Pithoragarh nine, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, eight more coronavirus patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the overall toll to 968, the bulletin said.

A total of 53,200 infected people have recuperated, 443 have migrated out of the state and 4,897 are under treatment, it said.

