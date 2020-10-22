Bhopal, October 22: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, announced a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, once developed, will be distributed free of charge in his state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement came hours after the BJP promised free vaccine for the people of Bihar in its election manifesto. Free COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Given to Everyone in State as Soon as Vaccine is Found, Says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

"My fellow citizens, we took several effective steps to protect people from COVID-19. Today, it is completely under control. The work of developing a vaccine for coronavirus is in full speed in India. Once developed, the vaccine will be provided to every person in Madhya Pradesh free of cost," Chouhan said in a tweet. Earlier today, the BJP in its election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' for poll-bound Bihar promised "free coronavirus vaccination for all".

मेरे प्रदेशवासियों, #COVID19 से जनता को बचाने के लिए हमने अनेक प्रभावी कदम उठाए हैं। आज यह पूरी तरह से नियंत्रित है। भारत में कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार करने का कार्य तेज़ी से चल रहा है, जैसे ही वैक्सीन तैयार होगी, मध्यप्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को वह मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2020

"As soon as a Covid-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while releasing the manifesto. The party also promised to create as many as 19 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar.

Here it may be noted that 28 assembly seats are going to bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. The outcome of the Madhya Pradesh assembly bye-elections will either strengthen Chouhan-led BJP government's position in the 230-member House or pave way for the Kamal Nath-led Congress's return in the state. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bye-Elections 2020: Why Bypolls on 28 Seats Matter For Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led BJP And Kamal Nath's Congress.

Soon after the BJP announced free vaccine in Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well. "Once COVID-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost," announced Palaniswami, whose state is due for election next year.

