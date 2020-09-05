Pune, Sep 5 (PTI) Pune district reported 4,050 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,88,566, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district reached 4,495 with 79 new fatalities.

"Of the 4,050 cases, 1,736 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,03,812 patients so far. However, 1,456 patients were also discharged from the city hospitals during the day," he said.

941 new cases were found in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits where the case count has reached 54,230.

