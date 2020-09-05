New Delhi, September 5: Three Agra residents will never forget the horror ride on a three-wheeler they had hired to reach Narela area in Delhi, as they were mugged on the way. The Delhi Police has since arrested the four accused responsible for their ordeal. Video of Two Men Drinking in Public in Delhi, Misbehaving With Couple Goes Viral; Police Arrest Accused.

The trio had travelled to Delhi in a truck and were dropped at the Ashram Chowk on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Around 11.40 p.m., four persons riding an auto-rickshaw arrived at the DND flyover while they were waiting for a vehicle to proceed to Narela. They offered to take the three to their destination for Rs 200.

The unsuspecting visitors took up the offer and hopped on. "The driver took the TSR on the DND Road and stopped it near the flyover. All four accused beat the three passengers and robbed them of a mobile phone and a purse containing Aadhaar Card, other documents, and some cash," South-East Delhi DCP RP Meena said.

The three victims were later spotted by a police team led by Sunlight Colony police station SHO, Inspector Parveen Kumar. On questioning, they told the police about their ordeal.

Without wasting time, police chased the accused in their vehicle and caught the four accused on the Yamuna bridge on DND Road.

Those arrested were auto driver Sujit Mishra, Ravi, Jitendra and Rahul, all in their early twenties. The looted articles were seized from their possession.

