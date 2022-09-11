New Delhi, September 11: A total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. The results of the Joint Entrance Exam, (JEE) Advance, have been declared on Sunday. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females.

RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360. This year, the exam was held in 577 centers in 124 cities. JEE Advanced 2022: Results of IIT Entrance Exam Announced; R K Shishir Bags Top Rank.

The registered candidates can check their results by entering their registration number, date of birth and mobile number on http://jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with this, the JEE Advanced 2022 result has also been notified to students through a text message on the registered mobile numbers. With the declaration of IIT JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates can check the details on All India ranks, scores, category-wise rank and more.

