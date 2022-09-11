New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Bombay zone's R K Shishir has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.

According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Also Read | Ministry of Corporate Affairs Crackdown on Chinese Shell Companies in India. MCA Assigned … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

Also Read | MCA Crackdown on Chinese Shell Companies in India, SFIO Arrests Mastermind Mr Dortse.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)