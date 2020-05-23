India News | 44 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Saturday.

According to Chhattisgarh Health Department, "44 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of active cases in the state to 216, of which 64 patients have been cured and discharged."

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 News Updates: Eid Ul Fitr on May 25 Across India Except Kashmir and Kerala; Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Other Regions.

There are 152 active cases in the state now, the health department added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)