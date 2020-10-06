Deoria (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Five persons were killed when an SUV hit two vehicles coming from the opposite direction and crashed into a bridge in Deoria district, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened Monday night on Lar-Salempur road when the driver of the SUV lost control over the wheel and hit a motorbike and a scooter, they said, adding the four-wheeler then crashed into a bridge and stopped.

Also Read | Noida’s First Musical Fountain to Open For Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, From No Entry Fee For Visitors to Only 75 People Allowed at a Time, Here Are Details; Watch Video.

Among the five killed, two are from Deoria, one from Gorakhpur and two are yet to be identified. A police investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)