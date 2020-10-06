Noida, October 6: Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now, said Noida Authority CEO.

On Monday, some shows on Ayurveda were organised as part of the inauguration ceremony. During the laser and sound show, patriotic songs were played for visitors, according to reports. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

Noida's First Musical Fountain to Open For Public, Watch Video:

#WATCH | Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now: Noida Authority CEO pic.twitter.com/y1G0WxJdqr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

Here are details about the initiative:

The fountain has been developed at a cost of Rs 4.4 crore at the medicinal park that is part of the Biodiversity Park near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

A music and sound show will be organised in the evening daily, officials said. According to a Hindustan Times report, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority will allow entry to only 75 visitors at a time to enjoy the musical fountain.

